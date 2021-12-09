Vicky Kaushal Katrina kaif Wedding Photos Newly Married Couple

While media personnel and fans waited outside the Sawai Madhopur hotel to click the photos, Katrina announced her marriage by sharing pictures on her Instagram account.

Today was a very important day for Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal, till Thursday evening, media personnel and fans standing outside the hotel in Sawai Madhopur waited to click the photos, while Katrina shared her pictures on her Instagram account. Announced marriage. In these pictures, Vicky and Katrina are seen getting married according to Hindu rituals. While Katrina is wearing a red colored lehenga, Vicky is wearing an ivory colored sherwani.

Sharing the pictures, the Bollywood actress wrote that in our hearts only love and gratitude for everything that brought us together till this moment. Need all your love and blessings as we start a new innings together. Actor Vicky Kaushal also wrote the same caption with these four pictures.

According to media reports, the wedding rituals took place at the hotel ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara’ in Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, at around 5.30 pm at the hotel, 120 km from Jaipur. Let us inform that Kaif (38) and Kaushal (33) have been dating for about two years.

The wedding is being attended by filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, “Dhoom 3” and “Thugs of Hindostan” director Vijay Krishna Acharya, “Bunty Aur Babli 2” actress Sharvai Wagh, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi among others. .

Let us inform that the responsibility of handling the law and order on the day of marriage was given to the Collector of Sawai Madhopur. A letter was issued to the collector to manage the crowd and maintain law and order on the wedding day, which also went viral on social media. Let us inform that earlier the news of both of them had also come to the fore, although this was denied by both of them.