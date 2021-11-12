Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Govinda Naam Mera Announce! Vicky Kaushal caught between girlfriend and wife, announced ‘Govind Naam Mera’

At this time, announcements of many great films are being seen one after the other and along with the superstars, many great stars are also announcing their films continuously. Now Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has announced a film titled ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are going to be seen in the lead roles in this film. The first posters of these three have been released and they are being well-liked.

Announcing this, Dharma Productions has shared these posters. The caption reads.. “The key to an entertaining year is here.” This is Govinda Waghmare. Presenting Govinda Naam Mera, where there will be unlimited laughter.

There will be confusion and fun, in cinemas on June 10, 2022.” This post of his is becoming increasingly viral. Vicky Kaushal looks fabulous in this. Apart from this, there is Bhumi Pednekar who is going to be seen in the role of Vicky Kaushal’s wife.

His poster reads, ‘Govind’s hottie wife.’ Apart from this, Kiara Advani will be in the role of Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend. His poster reads ‘Govinda Ki Naughty Girlfriend’. Vicky Kaushal has not done such a character before.

It is being said that the film is going to be very strong and people are going to be laughing. Shashank Khaitan has written this film and he is also directing it. It remains to be seen how big a bang the film makes when it is released.

Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Govinda Naam Mera Announce! Read the details.


