Vicky Kaushal Movie Sardar Udham: Movie Sardar Udham Release On Out: Vicky Kaushal said that the movie will be released in October next month.

Fans of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s much awaited ‘Sardar Udham’ are eagerly awaiting it. However, their wait is now over as Vicky Kaushal said the film is set to release in October next month. The actor has announced that the film will be screened on the OTT platform by sharing a poster on his social media.

Vicky Kaushal shared a poster of the movie ‘Sardar Udham’ on his Instagram account on Thursday. With this he wrote, ‘My heart is filled with love because we have brought you the story of a revolutionary.’ Vicky Kaushal said in her post that the film will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.





‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Sardar Udham Singh shot General Dyer in London in 1919 to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar also star in the Sujit Sarkar-directed film ‘Sardar Udham’. Earlier the film was supposed to be screened in cinemas but due to the Corona epidemic it is being screened on OTT platforms. However, the release date of the film has not been announced yet.