Vicky Kaushal Movie Sardar Udham: Movie Sardar Udham Release On Out: Vicky Kaushal said that the movie will be released in October next month.
‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Sardar Udham Singh shot General Dyer in London in 1919 to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar also star in the Sujit Sarkar-directed film ‘Sardar Udham’. Earlier the film was supposed to be screened in cinemas but due to the Corona epidemic it is being screened on OTT platforms. However, the release date of the film has not been announced yet.
