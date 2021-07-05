Vicky Kaushal Proposed Katrina Kaif in front of salman khan, video gone viral | When Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has made a lot of recognition in the industry on the basis of his acting. However, the name of the actor is being associated with Katrina Kaif for the past several days. Meanwhile, a video is going viral, in which he was seen publicly proposing Katrina.

katrina and vicky video

The pictures and videos of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s party together become fiercely viral. However, neither of them has broken the silence on this relationship yet. In such a situation, recently a video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is going viral in which both are seen talking about marriage.

Katrina went shy

In the viral video, Vicky Kaushal is seen saying to Katrina Kaif on stage that ‘why don’t you get married after seeing a good Vicky skill?’ On this question, Katrina starts laughing shyly. At the same time, Salman Khan sitting in the middle of the audience also starts laughing at both of them.

Video went viral on social media

Vicky Kaushal is seen saying in the video that ‘wedding season was going on, I thought you must have felt it too, so I thought I would ask’. Katrina Kaif smiles on this question. At the same time, Salman Khan is also laughing. This video of both of them is becoming very viral on social media.

Also read- Mandira Bedi changed DP after husband’s death, could not handle grief

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to