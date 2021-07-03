Vicky Kaushal proposes Katrina Kaif for marriage of Salman Khan

New Delhi. Actor Vicky Kaushan, who has made a mark in Bollywood on the strength of his strong acting in a very short time, is making a lot of headlines these days for less romance than his films. He has given Bollywood a popular film like the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ which made him a big star overnight. Seeing his popularity, today many actresses want to work with him. Something similar was disclosed by Katrina Kaif during a show. She said during the show that she wants to work with Vicky. At the same time, Vicky said such a thing to Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan in the gathering, which was worth seeing the expressions on Salman’s face. Let us know that Vicky had said this after all.

It is known to everyone that these days Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are dating each other for a long time, both of them have also been seen going to parties together. However, both of them have not disclosed anything about this relationship. In such a situation, recently Vicky Kushal and Katrina Kaif had done such work in front of Salman that people were surprised.

Vicky proposed Katrina in front of Salman:

Katrina and Vicky came face to face at a Star Screen Awards function. At the same time, laughter and jokes were going on between the two on the stage. That’s when Vicky had fun and asked Katrina to marry him directly. At the same time, the song ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ started playing in the background music. Hearing this, everyone started laughing out loud. During this, Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Sharma were also present there. At that time the reactions of both were worth watching.

Happiness returned to Salman’s face after hearing Katrina’s reply:

On hearing Vicky’s question, Salman put his head on his sister’s shoulder. After this, when Katrina tells Vicky that there is no ‘dare’. So even Salman starts laughing out loud.