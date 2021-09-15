Vicky Kaushal star in Bear Grylls Adventure Show: Bare Grylls Adventure Show: Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Bare Grylls’ famous show ‘Into the Wild’.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has made a name for himself in the industry in a short span of time. Now Vicky Kaushal will be seen in British adventure Bear Grylls’ famous show ‘Into the Wild’. He will go for a jungle walk with bare grills in the Maldives. According to a statement, the two will soon go for a shoot.

Recently, the makers of the show selected actor Ajay Devgn for the upcoming episode of the new season. Ajay Devgn is already in Maldives. Let me tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have already appeared in Bare Grills shows.



Ajay Devgn will be the guest of Bare Grills in ‘Jungle’, the show will be filmed in Maldives

The date of the episode of Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn’s bare grills show ‘Into the Wild’ has not been announced yet. It will reportedly be aired for the first time on a television channel.

On the work front, Vicky Skills has several films. He will be seen in films like ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Takht’ and ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the movie ‘Ghost Part One: The Haunted Ship’.