Vicky Kaushal To Ranveer Singh These Celebs Buy Latest Luxury Car

New Delhi. In the glittering life of Bollywood, film stars also start living with the same brightness. And to fulfill their elegance, they do not skimp on buying expensive things too expensively. As recently, Vicky Kaushal has bought a new expensive car, whose pictures have been shared on Instagram and expressed his happiness.

Earlier, from Arjun Kapoor to Ranveer Singh to Kartik Aaryan, most of the Bollywood celebrities have bought expensive and luxury vehicles. Now the name of actor Vicky Kaushal has also been added to this list. When we tell about those actors who have expensive vehicles….

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan bought the luxurious Lamborghini Urus in April, whose picture was posted on Instagram. He wrote in the caption of his post, “Bought it… but I might not be made for expensive things.” The cost of this vehicle was around 4.5 crores.

Ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh also bought the Lamborghini Urus Pearl capsule in May, which was recently launched in India. The price of this luxury car is 3.43 crores. Apart from this, he also has a red colored Lamborghini Urus, which he bought in the year 2019.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor bought a new car – Land Rover Defender in April this year, whose picture was shared on social media. The price of this luxury car is approximately between Rs 73.98 Lakh to Rs 1.08 Crore (ex-showroom).