Vicky Kaushal will do a blast with Shahrukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani will make a magical pair again! Vicky Kaushal will do a blast with Shahrukh Khan

Rajkumar Hirani wants

Rajkumar Hirani wants Vicky Kaushal to do a big bang with Shah Rukh Khan. Even before this, Rajkumar Hirani has done such a charisma, in which the supporting cast was well-liked.

Munnabhai Franchise

Be it Jimmy Shergill in the Munnabhai franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Sushant Singh Rajput in PK or Vicky Kaushal in Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani did an amazing job.

No such official announcement has been made

If sources are to be believed, Vicky and Rajkumar Hirani had a good bonding on the sets of Sanju, and hence it is natural for the director to repeat the casting. However, nothing has been decided yet and no such official announcement has been made.

workfront

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Pathan and superstar Salman Khan will also be seen doing a cameo with him in this film. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone is going to be seen in the lead role, who is also going to be seen fighting.

seen in zero

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero and the film flopped badly. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were seen with him in this film.