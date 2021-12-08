Vicky Kaushal will go to London next year after marriage? Katrina Kaif’s mother invited! Vicky Kaushal will go to London next year after marriage?

News oi-Salman Khan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage has been in constant discussion for a few days now. Their wedding rituals have started. There are reports that on 9th December i.e. Thursday, both of them are going to tie the knot in Rajasthan. But the news that is coming out now is for the fans. If a news is to be believed, then Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are going to London next after marriage. According to a report in India Today, Vicky Kaushal has been invited to visit Katrina Kaif’s mother’s side in London.

Sara Ali Khan shares beautiful picture with grandmother Sharmila Tagore, wishes her on her birthday!

This is the reason why Vicky Kaushal will go to London with his parents. Katrina’s mother Sussanne herself has invited Vicky Kaushal’s parents Veena Kaushal and Sham Kaushal to come to London.

There are reports that these people may go to London in the first month of the coming year. Talking about marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s turmeric rituals are to be held today. Katrina Kaif’s family has already arrived on this occasion.

His parents and sister were spotted at the airport. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot tomorrow. Significantly, Vicky and Katrina Kaif are dating for a long time but no one has got the news.

People were shocked after the news of the sudden marriage came. Katrina Kaif was earlier dating Ranbir Kapoor but at this time Ranbir’s name has been associated with Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif is going to return to the sets of Tiger 3 soon after marriage.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 16:55 [IST]