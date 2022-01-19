Vicky Kaushal’s acting school days old video went viral

An old video of actor Vicky Kaushal has surfaced. This video is from his acting school days, through which he may be seen dancing in a enjoyable manner.

Actor Vicky Kaushal stays in discussions for some cause or the opposite. His marriage with Katrina Kaif was additionally very comfortable in social media. On the identical time, now an old video of his acting school days is turning into fiercely viral on social media. The video was shared by TV actress Shireen Mirza, who stayed along with her in acting school. As quickly as he shares this video, it’s turning into viral on the web. Shireen shared this video on Instagram, with which she wrote within the caption ‘Good old acting school days (2009)’.

This viral video clearly reveals that actor Vicky Kaushal has come an extended method to obtain success. As we speak Vicky has reached this stage along with his arduous work. As we speak he is likely one of the profitable actors. On the identical time, watching this video of him, followers are praising him fiercely. One among his followers has written ‘He has reached right here by working very arduous’, whereas one other has written ‘From this video to his good efficiency in Sardar Udham. He has come a good distance as an actor.

Considerably, Vicky made his acting debut with the movie ‘Masaan’. He additionally proved his price on this movie and since then he by no means regarded again. On the identical time, the movie ‘Uri’ made him the nationwide poster boy. With this, he was final seen in ‘Sardar Udham Singh’.

Actress Shireen, however, opened up about her viral video and revealed that she had posted a snippet of the video whereas doing a QnA session on Instagram. Shireen just lately instructed ETimes throughout an interview that that is an old video, when she was solely 19 years old. Let me let you know, neither Shireen nor Vicky Kaushal is being acknowledged within the video. Within the video, each are seen performing a skit at their acting school.

Shireen Mirza additional instructed that she and Vicky grew to become good buddies throughout acting school. He additional stated that each of them had been the tallest within the class, in order that they had been usually paired collectively. Shireen stated that she was saved in a number of assignments without delay due to her matching peak. They each stayed in acting school collectively for nearly a 12 months.

Shireen calls Vicky an old pal of hers. He stated that they don’t meet as he’s very busy in his private {and professional} life. Nonetheless, he added that Vicky remains to be the identical as he was years in the past after they met. Shireen praised Vicky Kaushal’s acting, saying that being the son of motion director Sham Kaushal, his stunts had been all the time good and Vicky can be excellent at dancing.

“Every time we had action-oriented assignments, his impeccable expertise took us all abruptly. Together with this, she can be a tremendous dancer. Hip hop or break dance, they do all of it.