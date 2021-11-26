Vicky Kaushal’s cousin denies his wedding rumor with Katrina Kaif | Vicky Kaushal’s sister told the news of marriage with Katrina a lie
marriage will take place in jodhpur
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to tie the knot on December 7 – 9 and this marriage is going to take place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. There are also reports that Vicky Kaushal did not want to get married in December. Well, just a few months back, Katrina Kaif’s friend Ashley Rebello posted a picture of Katrina Kaif’s wedding from her film Bharat to wish her a happy birthday, leading fans to believe that Katrina Kaif might tie the knot soon. .
Date changed due to lehenga
Vicky Kaushal wanted him and Katrina to tie the knot in May-June. But Katrina Kaif had already liked her wedding lehenga and wearing that lehenga would have been very difficult for Katrina Kaif to bear the Rajasthan heat of June. That’s why Vicky Kaushal and Katrina decided that keeping the lehenga in mind, this wedding should be done in the winter of December.
Rumors of court marriage too
If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may even do a court marriage in late November, before taking seven rounds. After this, both will tie the knot on December 7 – 9 at Barwara Fort in Jodhpur. The wedding will follow two traditions, first a Big Fat Punjabi wedding and then a beautiful white wedding in the church.
New home will be in Juhu
After marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to shift to a new house together. Vicky and Katrina have been looking for a new home for quite some time and their agent has confirmed to India Today that Vicky and Katrina have found their dream home. This house is in the same building in Juhu, where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are. Sharma already has an apartment. That is, after marriage, both the stars of Shahrukh Khan will be neighbors. Anushka and Katrina’s friendship is pretty deep anyway.
Diwali has been stopped
If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have confirmed the relationship by making each other wear rings on Diwali. This engagement ceremony took place at the house of Katrina Kaif’s special friend Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and his actress Mini Mathur. Kabir Khan is the Rakhi brother of Katrina Kaif. Though rumors of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s engagement had cropped up in August as well, Katrina Kaif’s team then denied these rumours.
proposed Katrina like this
However, Vicky and Katrina have hinted their friends to keep the beginning of December free. It is believed that after marriage, both can go on a long vacation and only after returning from this vacation, both will shoot for their upcoming films. Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif in a very filmy manner. Vicky made Katrina’s favorite cookies and reached Katrina’s house with the box. When Katrina opened the box, there was a card of Will You Marry Me inside it. Katrina said yes to Vicky without delay. Now between 7 – 9 December both are going to tie the knot.
