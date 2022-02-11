Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera film will not clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj! Big decision of Dharma Productions? Vicky Kaushal’s film will not clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj!

Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films

The relationship between Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films is very good, due to which these production houses have taken such a big decision together. However, no new date has been announced yet. But there is talk that it is expected to be announced in the coming days.

There is no discussion about the new date

Apparently, Dharma is busy with the launch of The Fame game and there has been no discussion about the new date. Vicky Kaushal’s film Govinda Naam Mera has been in the news for a long time and it is being said that the film will make a big bang after its release.

Prithviraj

Talking about Prithviraj, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar are going to be seen with Akshay Kumar. It is being said that the film will repeat history and is going to prove to be great.

did not play the character

Akshay Kumar has not played any such character before and people have high expectations from this character.

atrangi re

Last time Akshay Kumar was a part of Atrangi Re in which he had a small role. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were seen in lead roles in this film. The film was well liked.