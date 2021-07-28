Vicky Krieps Gave Hollywood One More Try. It Wasn’t So Bad.

RAMBROUCH, Luxembourg – Four years ago, Vicky Krieps seemed destined for Hollywood stardom. The Luxembourgish actress had emerged from near obscurity to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread”, in which she played the tormented muse of an authoritarian fashion designer played by Daniel Day-Lewis. Her performance – vulnerable, prickly, anguished – garnered critical praise and suggested the arrival of a major new talent.

Then Krieps seemed to disappear, turning down a slew of Hollywood offers, including a big budget action flick, and instead taking smaller roles, mostly in European arthouse films and on German television. .

“I needed two years,” she said recently, sitting in the courtyard of the 200-year-old family home in the Luxembourg countryside. The experience of being in the public eye, she said, “was almost traumatic.”

This summer, however, the 37-year-old Krieps is back in the limelight, starring in two films at the Cannes Film Festival this year (Mia Hansen-Love’s Bergman Island and Mathieu Amalric’s Hold Me Tight). And in a move that marks the end of her self-imposed Hollywood exile, she also stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s brilliant new horror fable, “Old,” which hit US theaters on July 23.