Victim ‘extremely disappointed’ after South Carolina teen facing 2 sexual misconduct charges gets probation



A South Carolina teenager who has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct for separate assault in recent years has been sentenced to just five years in probation and will not have to register as a sex offender after that period, Circuit Judge Markley Dennis ruled Friday. Did.

Bowen Turner, 19, faced charges for two separate incidents in October 2018 and June 2019.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery for the next incident and pleaded guilty under the Young Offenders Act.

“If he has completed five years without any violations and has done all the necessary counseling, he does not have to register as a sex offender,” Dennis told the audible screams from those present at Friday’s hearing.

The victim of the June 2019 attack, Chloe Bass, said she was at a party with Turner and others when Turner dragged her behind a truck around 3 a.m. and sexually assaulted her.

Second Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller told the court, “Turner then pulled off his pants and underwear and forced himself on the victim to have sex.”

Outside court on Friday, Bess said he was “extremely disappointed” by the sentence.

“I think whatever we say, it falls on deaf ears,” Bess told a news conference with his family. “It’s a very defeated feeling, but I refuse to be defeated.”

Sarah Ford, who represents the base and other victims in the first attack, Dallas Staller, said the plea deal was “in direct contrast” to what the victims wanted.

“What he promised and what happened to him was not the same,” Ford told Gadget Clock Digital. “And unfortunately, we couldn’t argue that it should be rejected, which is really a hoax for victims of crime.”

Stoller died in November and Turner was charged last week with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct for assaulting him, Ford said.

Outside the court, Dallas’ sister Brett Tabatabai said, “The fact is that the defendant is going to be released today and our sister will never walk the earth again, and we feel that not only has her voice been stolen, we have too.” .

Turner also filed a sexual harassment complaint against a third victim in Calhoun County in April 2018, but no charges were filed in the end, Ford said.

Turner was originally arrested in January 2019 and released on bond subject to GPS surveillance. Electronic monitoring was removed in April 2019 until he was re-arrested in June 2019 for a separate attack.

She was denied bond for two months until August 2019, when a judge ruled that she could be released on 100,000 bond and under house arrest at her grandmother’s residence, only to see her attorney, go to court during the day, or seek mental health advice. .

Despite the harsh conditions, Turner went to golf 19 times, went to an apartment complex in Colombia three times, ate at a Brazilian steakhouse and shopped at multiple outdoor sports stores, according to a court hearing on a proposal to revoke a bond filed last week.

Ford said it was filing a defamation suit against the bonding company.

“It was our contention that the state and law enforcement in the bond order had a responsibility to select Bowen Turner if he violated his bond,” Ford said. “They were notified until March 2 that he was not performing his house arrest, he was violating his GPS condition and he left the courtroom on Friday.”

Turner’s father, Walt Turner, was an investigator for South Carolina First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, so Second Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks’ office handled the case, FITSNews reported.

Sen. Brad Hutto, 19, of South Carolina, who represents Orangeburg and the surrounding area, defended him in court.

“[The victims] Roadblocks after roadblocks hit, really failure after failure, “said Ford. Equal for all. ”

Hutto did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.