WAUKESHA, Wis. – They were grandparents and grandchildren, members of the high school band and husband, who had been walking down the main street for more than half a century celebrating the local holiday season.

After a year of trauma and struggle, Waukesha, Vis. Members of the Christmas Parade here were seen marching for normalcy on Sunday, when a red SUV roared at them, shouting terribly to the cheers of the crowd.

At least five people were confirmed dead and at least 48 injured on Monday after authorities said a man had escaped from a knife battle and entered the parade route. At least 18 children were hospitalized, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

Three of the dead were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Granny, whose women’s pompom routine has been a staple of local holiday parades since the 1980s: their choreographer, Virginia Sorensen, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71, a dancer; And Tamara Durand, 52, a new member performing for the first time. The fourth was a dancer’s husband, Wilhelm Hospital, 81, and the fifth, Jane Culich, 52, Citizens Bank Taylor, was walking just behind the group with her company float.