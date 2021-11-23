Victims at Christmas Parade Were Young Musicians and Dancing Grannies
WAUKESHA, Wis. – They were grandparents and grandchildren, members of the high school band and husband, who had been walking down the main street for more than half a century celebrating the local holiday season.
After a year of trauma and struggle, Waukesha, Vis. Members of the Christmas Parade here were seen marching for normalcy on Sunday, when a red SUV roared at them, shouting terribly to the cheers of the crowd.
At least five people were confirmed dead and at least 48 injured on Monday after authorities said a man had escaped from a knife battle and entered the parade route. At least 18 children were hospitalized, including 10 in the intensive care unit.
Three of the dead were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Granny, whose women’s pompom routine has been a staple of local holiday parades since the 1980s: their choreographer, Virginia Sorensen, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71, a dancer; And Tamara Durand, 52, a new member performing for the first time. The fourth was a dancer’s husband, Wilhelm Hospital, 81, and the fifth, Jane Culich, 52, Citizens Bank Taylor, was walking just behind the group with her company float.
“She was vibrant, enthusiastic,” said David Durand, 52, of his wife, Tamara, the youngest member of the group.
“She was the kind of person who grabbed your attention as you entered the room,” he said. “She literally danced all day.”
In a Facebook post, the group said it was “devastated.”
“Those who died were extremely granny,” the statement said. “Our group was doing what they loved, putting smiles on the faces of people of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness, performing in front of the crowd at the parade.”
The Parade Street video shows nine members of the circle dancing to “Jingle Bell Rock” in their signature blue winter jackets, with white fur hats and white pompoms.
Greg Bentz, 52, a childhood friend of Ms. Kulich’s, said bank employees were handing out candy on the way to the parade when the SUV hit her. “She had many friends,” he said, describing Kulich as “chippy, happy and outgoing.”
“She was an angel,” said Desir कु Kulich, 42, her niece. “She was always giving back to the community. She was a churchgoer – just a good person. “Ms. Kulich’s death left her husband and three children devastated,” she added.
At a news conference Monday, the chief medical officer of Wisconsin’s Children’s Hospital, Dr. Michael Gutzit said 18 children were brought to the hospital after the parade, all between the ages of 3 and 16. Medical Director Dr. The intensive care unit of the hospital, Dr. Michael Meyer said 10 of them are in ICU and six are in critical condition.
“The wounds from Sunday night will go beyond the physical and will take time to heal,” he said. Gutzeet said.
The victims included three siblings, said the hospital’s medical director of emergency and trauma center, Dr. Said Amy Drendel. They range from scratches on the face to bone fractures to serious head injuries.
Another hospital, Aurora Medical Center-Summit, said in a statement that it was treating 13 patients, three of whom were in critical condition. Fraudert Hospital officials said seven patients were found in it.
The school district of Waukesha canceled classes for several days due to the accident. Xtreme Dance team officials, along with another group of marchers, asked for privacy in order to process thoughts, prayers and “tragic events.” GoFundMe accounts posted on behalf of the families of the dance troupe members said that at least one child, the daughter of a single mother with five children, had lost a kidney and her pelvis was broken and her liver was damaged. Organizers said a photo taken shortly before the crash showed the girls performing in black with silver and white knitted hats and white pompoms.
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee said the injured included a priest along with residents and students from a local Catholic school.
As the cold snap on Monday, hundreds of victims gathered in a nearby park to mourn. “Tonight is the first night of healing our community, and we’re taking a small step to raise the need,” Mayor Sean Reilly told the gathering. “I ask your prayers tonight.”
About 20 miles west of Milwaukee, participants in the Waukesha bedroom community mourned the tragedy described by the audience as a happy night. Last year’s parade was canceled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus (or epidemic) all over the country (and across the continent), and this year Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted an hour away in Kenosha in a case involving political charges that divided Wisconsin and the country. More than 60 entries from the fire department to the Waukesha Old Car Club to Santa Claus were to march through downtown.
Witnesses described the chaos shortly after a driver entered the parade by plowing through barricades; Officers later arrested Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, arrested a suspect. Mickey Randa, 14, said he saw a little girl hit by a car while marching with his high school football team.
“The car just flew in front of us, very scared,” he said, not understanding what had happened at first. Mr. Randa said he saw five to six bodies lying on the ground.
He said, “I’m still a little shocked.
Jason Kellner, 49, said he recently saw his son, a drummer from the Waukesha South High School marching band, driving an SUV in the direction of the crowd. After passing an intersection, Mr. Kellner said, the car “started to knock people down.”
He said that when he ran to find his son, he saw several exposed victims on the ground and a bloody saxophone. But on the side of the road, their son appeared unsafe.
“I’ve never felt worse than this,” said Mr. Kellner.
Brandon Dupree Contributed to the report. Kirsten Noyes, Kitty Bennett And Susan C. Beechy Contributed to research.
#Victims #Christmas #Parade #Young #Musicians #Dancing #Grannies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.