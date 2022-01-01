Victim’s Father Arrested After Deadly Staten Island Shooting – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Staten Island is the victim’s father.

The shooting happened on Bay Street in the Rosebank section Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim’s 57-year-old father was arrested.

There was no immediate word on the charges.