Victims of dead bodies in the morgue, from 9 year old girl to 100 years old victim

David Fuller, a 67-year-old electrician, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women after he killed them in 1987.

The latest example of how lust makes a person blind has come to light from the United Kingdom. Here a man named David Fuller has confessed that he committed two murders and sexually assaulted several corpses in the morgue. This man had sex with around 100 dead bodies.

He murdered 25-year-old Wendy Nell and 20-year-old Carolyn Pierce in Kent (South-East England). After investigation in this case, the police caught him.

When his house was thoroughly searched, it was found that he had filmed himself committing sexual assaults in two morgues. Between 2008 and 2020, this man committed horrific acts with the bodies of 3 underage children and others who were above 85 years of age.

Fuller has admitted allegations of sexual assault on the bodies. The police also say that it was a man with a very deep secret.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he had asked the health sector to review the morgue and post-mortem house. After which this shocking case came to the fore.

Home Secretary Priti Patel also described the incident as shocking and said that she offers condolences to the families of the victims.

During this, he said that such horrific nature of crimes would clearly cause public disgust and concern. That is why more than 150 family liaison officers have been assigned the task of visiting the families of the victims.