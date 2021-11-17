Victims of Sexual Misconduct Testify Against Forced Arbitration



“I felt very insecure,” Ms. Spotiswood said. “I was terrified of my life and my health.”

Witnessing her employer’s assault, Tatiana Spotiswood requested that photographs of her “neck and face” that day be entered into the record. Credit … House Judicial Committee

Afiniti’s spokeswoman Natalie Cerny said in a statement Tuesday that the company had “investigated Ms. Spotiswood’s claims with an independent consultant and concluded that the arbitration decision she referred to was incorrect.”

“Zia Chishti strongly opposes all charges against her,” Ms Cerni said.

The bill, introduced by Illinois Democrat Cherry Bustos and Virginia Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith, has mutual support and will end forced arbitration for survivors of sexual harassment and sexual harassment.

A similar version of the bill was recently approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The House committee will vote on the bill on Wednesday. If passed, it will go to the House for a full vote.

Sarah Parthall Perry, a legal associate at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, testified against the law, arguing that arbitration should not be combined with confidentiality clauses. Under federal law, she said, employees are allowed to disclose what happened at arbitration hearings, report what happened, and take their complaints to other public bodies.

She warned that laws could bring more cases to federal courts and lead to longer, more costly legal proceedings that would not benefit employees or hold “bad performers” accountable.

“The main premise of this hearing is that the arbitration shades the victims of sexual violence and abuse, suggests solutions to the problem of harassment and discrimination which is ultimately wrong,” said Ms. Parshall Perry. “Reducing access to arbitration will ultimately hurt the people Congress has sought for protection for nearly a century.”