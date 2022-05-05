Victor Hedman, Lightning beat Maple Leafs to even series



Victor Headman scored one goal and three assists for his first four-point play-off game, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday night until the first round of the series.

Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists, and Braden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hegel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevsky made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after losing 5-0 to the Lightning opener.

Lightning coach John Cooper said, “I don’t know how far the teams go when their big boys aren’t going.” “You need them, especially when your back is against the wall. Not to say that our backs were against the wall, it was a game, but we needed it tonight. They stretched their legs and it started with our goaltender. He was outstanding. Was. “

Mitch Marner scored a goal and an assist for Toronto, Michael Bunting and Alexander Kerfut also scored and Jack Campbell made 29 saves. Austin Mathews had two assists.

“A lot of punishment,” Marner said. They have a lot of people who can do drama. We have to stay out of the box. “

Game 3 Friday night Florida.

With 1.4 seconds left in the first period, The Lightning started scoring in the power play. After making a big stop to the point from the slot, Campbell was severely beaten by Headman in a broken game where the Pak goaltender came to the defender’s doorstep.

“I (Kucherov) was looking,” Headman said. “I don’t know if he got tangled up, but I was waiting for it to pass. It was a big goal.”

Vasilevsky made a glove save in the hands of Timothy Lilzegren early in the second half, then Headman sent Perry alone in the break at 2:21 in less than a minute.

Bunting cut it to 2-1 at 7:47. After missing the last four games of the regular season and the series opener due to undisclosed injuries, he returned to the Toronto top line with Matthews and Marner.

Tampa Bay’s power play was again linked to Kuchcherov’s goal at 9:57. Hagel made it 4-1 in the third at 1:33 and scored in another power play at 5:38.

“After we made it 2-1, I don’t think we captured the game like they did,” said Maple Leafs captain John Tavares. “As much as we were short-handed, especially when we went down, it was really hard to keep our game going.”

Marner got a return at 8:07 left for Toronto and scored Maple Leafs’ second short-handed goal with Carfoot 4:17.

“Referees set the standard early,” said Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe. “They took one (player) after playing the flute, which made it very clear that they were going to call it that. We didn’t do a good job of reading it and responding to it. We have to be more responsible.”