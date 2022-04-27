Victor Oladipo helps deliver clincher for Heat, who move to Round 2



That was almost a year ago. Victor Oladipo was sitting alone in a dark room. This realization required a second surgery on his right leg. Despair, fear, sadness and anger came out of him.

He broke down.

“I was in the lowest position I could,” Oladipo said.

That moment is clearly not to be forgotten: Oladipo reminisced about what happened in that room on Tuesday night, to explain where he was and where he was. He scored 23 points in the Miami series – a 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks, a win that sent the Hits into the second round of the playoffs.

This was only Oladipo’s 10th game this season, including the regular season. But with the exception of Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, the game needed someone to hit to advance to Game 5. Many did, including Oladipo, who needed two surgeries to fix a right quadriceps tendon, basically spent a year in rehabilitation after each of these procedures, and was limited to 66 games in the last three seasons.

“I can’t really explain why I’m going through what I gave,” Oladipo said. “I can’t really explain why I’m here today. But I’m in the moment and doing something every moment. Just go out and play hard, man. We’ve got a great win. A great series. But the work is not over yet. “There’s still a lot of basketball left. We need to get better. That’s what I’m focusing on.”

This is the 12th time that the top pick has reached the semifinals of the hit conference; The fourth-pick match against Philadelphia or the fifth-pick Toronto will be in Miami on Monday 1st.

For Oladipo, this will be the first. He has appeared in 18 playoff games in his career, all of which are first-round variations.

Hit coach Eric Spoilstra said: “I really admire him. I do, for the last three seasons of this journey where he has been dealing with injury and frustration, and then really working to make himself available to us without a guarantee of play.” “He’s just giving to the team. That’s why everyone takes root for him. He always brings a smile to his face and lifts people up.”

After nearly a year of rehabilitation from Surgery No. 2, Oladipo made his season debut on March 7. It was the first of six appearances over the next four weeks, averaging 6.3 points. He was in and out of rotation, a frustrating thing for a former All-NBA player. The heat was already quite set in his way of who was playing where and when.

Oladipo was not given a job. He had to wait for his moment.

He scored 21 points in a win in Toronto on 3 April. He scored 40 in his next outing, in the regular-season final against Orlando on 10 April. He made his post-season debut in Game 4 against the Hawks for Miami this year. -28 in his 23 minutes and sparking a huge change. Then came Tuesday, when Oladipo fired his first four shots to disperse the crowd and start the pace towards the series-clincher.

“He’s been through a lot,” said Bam Adebayo of the thermal power plant. Behind the scenes, you may not see him at all, but he works two to three times a day. We always tell him, ‘Be prepared so you don’t have to be ready.’ … The fact that he was ready, and he acted, reminds me of Indiana Victor. “

And Indiana Victor was pretty good.

He was a two-time All-Star with the pacers before being injured in January 2019. He returned a year later, well but apparently not the same and Indiana traded him to Houston in January 2021. The rocket did not keep him. Long before he was taken to Miami, with whom Oladipo played four games in March 2021 before being injured again.

Then came the second surgery, and more rehabilitation and more uncertainty.

But on Tuesday all was well again.

“I realized that this process would not be easy and it did not happen,” Oladipo said. “I never got away from work and I don’t plan to do it now. I can’t control the situation, but I can control my attitude. I can control my mood. Today when my number was called and they needed me, I’ve been able to perform at the level I’ve been performing. And again, I’m still improving. I still haven’t played enough basketball to be very comfortable. But I’m getting there. “