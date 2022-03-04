Sports

Victoria Azarenka, tennis star from Belarus, ‘devastated’ by attacks on Ukraine

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, a former world number one tennis player, has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved people of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded the country last week.

Ukraine’s emergency services said Wednesday that the aggression had killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed homes, hospitals, transport and other facilities.

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates her third-round match victory over Ukraine's Elena Svitolina at the Australian Open on January 21, 2022.

(Reuters / Morgan set)

“I am devastated by the actions that have been taken against Ukraine and over the last few days,” Azarenka said. Wrote on Twitter. “It’s heartbreaking how many innocent people have been attacked and affected by this kind of violence.”

Belarus is an ally of Russia, and the country has contributed to the attack, which Russia has called a “special operation.”

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a shot against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round of the French Open on September 26, 2020 at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.

(AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino)

“Since my childhood, I have always seen and experienced the Ukrainian and Belarusian peoples, as well as both races, friendly and supportive of each other,” Azarenka said. “Instead of seeking support and sympathy for each other, it is difficult to see the violent separation that is currently taking place.”

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus rests during training.

(AP)

Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, says he only wants peace.

“My heart goes out to all those directly and indirectly affected by this war which is causing such pain and suffering for many,” Azarenka said. “I hope and wish for peace and an end to the war.”


