Victoria Silvstedt, 46, puts on a leggy display in a short denim skirt as she walks in Milan

Victoria Silvstedt put on a leggy display in a short skirt as she strutted her stuff by way of the streets of Milan on Monday.

The supermodel, 46, regarded sensational as she reduce a informal determine in denim for her newest outing in Italy’s trend capital.

Victoria regarded effortlessly stylish as she crossed the road whereas providing onlookers a beaming smile.

She put on a fashionable display match for the streets of modern Milan, sporting a short button-down denim skirt and a white low reduce high.

Victoria topped the look off with a camel-colour trench coat and flashed her bronzed, slender legs as she walked.

Ever the fashionista, she opted for a pair of gray heeled sock boots which had a inexperienced stripe across the high.

To accessorise she wore golden jewelry items to tie in with the buttons on her skirt and carried a brown tote bag full to the brim with gadgets.

She wore her signature blonde tresses in a centre parting and the unfastened waves draped over her shoulders and down her again.

The Swedish mannequin is courting a businessman named Maurice Dabbah.

Victoria – who was beforehand married to Chris Wragge – has been courting Maurice since 2011 and the couple are sometimes seen having fun with holidays on his yacht collectively.

She has loved a prolonged stint in the highlight after being chosen to characterize her nation in the Miss World pageant in 1993.

After her pageant days, the Scandinavian stunner was noticed by Hugh Hefner and went on to develop into a Playboy Playmate.

Since her profession rocketed, Victoria has modelled for a few of the world’s most prestigious trend homes, together with Chanel, Dior and Valentino.

Regardless of the glamorous veneer to her life-style as a younger mannequin, she revealed there was a darkish aspect in a latest interview with Feminine First.

Victoria mentioned: ‘I began very younger to mannequin in Paris once I was 18, I bear in mind like ravenous myself to suit into the garments and it was an incredible expertise however I did reveals for Valentino, Chanel, so it was actually prestigious.