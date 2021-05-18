Victoria Silvstedt, 46, puts on a leggy display in a short denim skirt as she walks in Milan
Victoria Silvstedt, 46, puts on a VERY leggy display in a denim miniskirt as style conscious mannequin enjoys a day trip in Milan
Victoria Silvstedt put on a leggy display in a short skirt as she strutted her stuff by way of the streets of Milan on Monday.
The supermodel, 46, regarded sensational as she reduce a informal determine in denim for her newest outing in Italy’s trend capital.
Victoria regarded effortlessly stylish as she crossed the road whereas providing onlookers a beaming smile.
Stylish: Victoria Silvstedt, 46, put on a leggy display in a short skirt as she strutted her stuff by way of the streets of Milan on Monday
She put on a fashionable display match for the streets of modern Milan, sporting a short button-down denim skirt and a white low reduce high.
Victoria topped the look off with a camel-colour trench coat and flashed her bronzed, slender legs as she walked.
Ever the fashionista, she opted for a pair of gray heeled sock boots which had a inexperienced stripe across the high.
To accessorise she wore golden jewelry items to tie in with the buttons on her skirt and carried a brown tote bag full to the brim with gadgets.
Trendy: Victoria topped the look off with a camel-colour trench coat and flashed her bronzed, slender legs as she walked
She wore her signature blonde tresses in a centre parting and the unfastened waves draped over her shoulders and down her again.
The Swedish mannequin is courting a businessman named Maurice Dabbah.
Victoria – who was beforehand married to Chris Wragge – has been courting Maurice since 2011 and the couple are sometimes seen having fun with holidays on his yacht collectively.
She has loved a prolonged stint in the highlight after being chosen to characterize her nation in the Miss World pageant in 1993.
Love life: The leggy Swedish mannequin is courting a businessman named Maurice Dabbah (pictured collectively)
After her pageant days, the Scandinavian stunner was noticed by Hugh Hefner and went on to develop into a Playboy Playmate.
Since her profession rocketed, Victoria has modelled for a few of the world’s most prestigious trend homes, together with Chanel, Dior and Valentino.
Regardless of the glamorous veneer to her life-style as a younger mannequin, she revealed there was a darkish aspect in a latest interview with Feminine First.
Victoria mentioned: ‘I began very younger to mannequin in Paris once I was 18, I bear in mind like ravenous myself to suit into the garments and it was an incredible expertise however I did reveals for Valentino, Chanel, so it was actually prestigious.
Victoria – who was beforehand married to Chris Wragge – has been courting Maurice (pictured collectively) since 2011 and the couple are sometimes seen having fun with holidays on his yacht collectively
Commercial
#Victoria #Silvstedt #puts #leggy #display #short #denim #skirt #walks #Milan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.