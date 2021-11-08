Victoria Silvstedt Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Victoria Silvstedt’s Net Worth?

Victoria Silvstedt is a Swedish actress, model, singer, and television personality who has a net worth of $15 million. Victoria is known for her performances in such comedy films as “The Independent,” “BASEketball,” “Out Cold,” and “Boat Trip.” She has also starred in many films and television series in Europe, including the Italian film “My Life with Stars and Stripes” and the British mockumentary “Just for the Record.” Additionally, Silvstedt released a dance music album in 1999, and has hosted numerous television shows and specials in various countries.

Early Life and Modeling Beginnings

Victoria Silvstedt was born on September 19, 1974 in Skelleftehamn, Sweden, and was raised in Bollnäs. She has an older sister and a younger brother. As a kid, Silvstedt was fond of horseback riding. She was also introduced to alpine skiing through her father, who was the captain of a local ski team. In 1989, Silvstedt came in fourth place in the Swedish national alpine skiing youth championship. However, a shoulder injury she suffered in a subsequent competition ultimately ended her competitive skiing career when she was 16.

After her mother and sister sent pictures of her to pageant officials, Silvstedt was invited to participate in the Miss Sweden beauty pageant. A little later, she was chosen to represent Sweden in the 1993 Miss World pageant held in Sun City, South Africa. Silvstedt went on to sign with a modeling agency in Paris, and began working for such high-profile fashion houses as Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, and Christian Dior.

Acting Career

Silvstedt broke out as an actress in the 90s, when she made appearances on such popular television shows as the primetime soap opera “Melrose Place” and the teen sitcom “Malibu, CA.” She went on to appear in several films, mostly comedies; they included “BASEketball,” “The Independent,” “Out Cold,” and “Boat Trip.” Silvstedt has also been in many films and television series in Europe, particularly in Italy. She had leading roles in the Italian films “My Life with Stars and Stripes” and “Un maresciallo in gondola,” in the latter of which she portrayed actress Kim Novak. Additionally, she starred in the British mockumentary “Just for the Record” alongside Steven Berkoff. Meanwhile, Silvstedt had supporting roles in such films as “Un’estate al mare,” “Matrimonio alle Bahamas,” and the 2010 French film “Heartbreaker.” Beyond film and television, Silvstedt appeared in the off-Broadway production “Pieces (of Ass)” during its 2004 run in Los Angeles.

Television Hosting and Reality TV

Since the 90s, Silvstedt has hosted a myriad of television shows and specials from around the world. She has hosted such entertainment programs as CBS’s “Candid Camera,” Channel 4’s “Eurotrash,” and E!’s “Wild On!” In 2006, Silvstedt began hosting both the Italian and French versions of the popular American game show “Wheel of Fortune.” Later, in 2010, she hosted her own special called “Sport by Victoria,” which aired on Eurosport during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Silvstedt’s other hosting credits include multiple “Le grand bêtisier” specials on France’s TF1.

In 2008, Silvstedt debuted her own reality television series on E!, called “Victoria Silvstedt: My Perfect Life.” The show covered her work and personal life as it followed her around the world to places including Monaco, Rome, Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles. Later, in 2016, Silvstedt participated on the Swedish reality series “Stjärnorna på godset.”

Recording Artist

As a recording artist, Silvstedt released her first album, “Girl on the Run,” in 1999. A dance music album, it spawned the singles “Hello Hey,” “Party Line,” and “Rocksteady Love,” and eventually went Gold in Sweden. In 2010, Silvstedt released a fourth single, “Saturday Night,” a cover of a 1992 song by Whigfield. Around this time, Silvstedt announced that she views singing as more of a hobby, and that she doesn’t see herself making a full-time career from it.

Playboy Playmate and Further Modeling

In the mid-90s, Silvstedt was noticed by Hugh Hefner, who subsequently invited her to a Los Angeles photoshoot for Playboy magazine. She then became the December 1996 Playmate of the Month, and in 1997, was named the Playmate of the Year. Since then, Silvstedt has appeared in many Playboy magazines, as well as Playboy videos.

Silvstedt has continued to have a prolific international modeling career. She has served as a spokesmodel for the clothing brand Guess?, has worked with brands including Renault and Nike, and has appeared in such magazines as Glamour, Maxim, Vanity Fair, and GQ. Overall, Silvstedt has been featured on more than 500 magazine covers.

Personal Life and Designing

In June of 2000, Silvstedt wed American news anchor Chris Wragge, whom she had met the year before when he interviewed her on “Entertainment Tonight.” The pair later divorced in 2009.

With her interest in fashion design, Silvstedt launched her own lingerie collection, called Very Victoria Silvstedt, at one of 2006’s London Fashion Weeks. In 2013, the brand was made available for retail in collaboration with the Marie Meili brand.