Video About Christmas Party Drops Boris Johnson Into Another Mess

LONDON – For a week, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations that his staff broke the lockdown rules by holding a party last Christmas, when such celebrations were banned under coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government.

Late Tuesday, four days after Downing Street gathered to eat snacks, drink wine and play party games, a video of senior staff members joking about such a party surfaced, weakening the government’s story.

The revelations have shaken Mr Johnson’s government as Britain and the rest of the world enter a second holiday season plagued by new types of emergencies and the wrath and frustration of tired citizens.

The first accident happened on Wednesday after a senior assistant, Alegra Stratton, resigned. Ms Stratton admitted that the comments she made in the video, when she was a spokeswoman for Mr Johnson, appeared to indicate that “people were doing everything to follow the rules”.