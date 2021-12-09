Video About Christmas Party Drops Boris Johnson Into Another Mess
LONDON – For a week, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations that his staff broke the lockdown rules by holding a party last Christmas, when such celebrations were banned under coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government.
Late Tuesday, four days after Downing Street gathered to eat snacks, drink wine and play party games, a video of senior staff members joking about such a party surfaced, weakening the government’s story.
The revelations have shaken Mr Johnson’s government as Britain and the rest of the world enter a second holiday season plagued by new types of emergencies and the wrath and frustration of tired citizens.
The first accident happened on Wednesday after a senior assistant, Alegra Stratton, resigned. Ms Stratton admitted that the comments she made in the video, when she was a spokeswoman for Mr Johnson, appeared to indicate that “people were doing everything to follow the rules”.
Most recently, Ms. Stratton was a spokeswoman for the British government at the United Nations World Climate Conference in Glasgow, known as COP26.
Later on Wednesday, Britain’s Mr Johnson announced major new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, called on people to work from home, and introduced vaccine passports for some domestic places, which his government had long opposed.
Critics have accused Mr Johnson of lying and trying to cover up an event on Downing Street last Christmas. There has also been outrage from some Britons who at the time were prevented from saying goodbye to dead relatives by lockdown rules.
Downing Street has denied having a Christmas party, but has denied any involvement. Mr Johnson said any meeting was held in compliance with the Kovid protocol.
In his weekly question-and-answer session in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Johnson apologized for the video and said he was “sick and angry” about it. However, he asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture. He said Cabinet Secretary Simon, who heads the civil service, would investigate the case and take disciplinary action if the lockdown rules were violated.
Given the mounting pressure on the Prime Minister, Even some of his own MPs publicly appealed to him to straighten out his story. On Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Police, a force covering London, said they were reviewing the video.
Reports about the Downing Street party, which first appeared in the Daily Mirror, did not suggest Mr Johnson himself had attended any of the festivities. Also, a video released by ITV, which shows staff members holding a humorous news conference with questions about the consequences of organizing such a party, does not fully confirm the incident.
But the video shows that senior staff members were aware of the risk of being asked about the party on Downing Street and did not receive a credible response. In the video, Alegra Stratton, then Mr. Johnson’s press secretary, appears in a news conference rehearsal, a Downing Street colleague in the role of a journalist. At the time, Ms. Stratton was preparing for a White House-style news conference, although the idea was eventually abandoned.
When asked about the Downing Street Christmas Party reports, she laughed and replied: “I went home,” before asking, “What’s the answer?”
“Is cheese and wine okay?” It was a business meeting, “said Ms. Stratton.” It was a fictional party. It was a business meeting. “
Opponents have seized the video as further evidence of familiar and harmful criticism: that the Conservative-led government applies one rule to itself and another to the rest of the population. Mr. Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, traveled hundreds of miles during the lockdown and went to his parents’ home, seriously undermining trust in the government, which was very damaging in the early stages of the epidemic.
Responding to the video, opposition Labor leader Carey Starmer accused the government of misleading the public. “Even though people across the country followed the rules, they were separated from their families, locked down and – sadly – could not say goodbye to their loved ones,” he said.
“They have a right to expect the government to do the same,” he said. “It’s a shame to lie and laugh at those lies.” No timetable has yet been set for the inquiry by Cabinet Secretary Mr Case. The Daily Mirror claims that Mr Johnson, speaking for himself, is not being pursued to investigate reports of other parties on Downing Street.
