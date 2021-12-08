Video About Christmas Party Drops Boris Johnson Into Another Mess
LONDON – For a week, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations that his staff broke the lockdown rules by holding a party last Christmas, when such celebrations were banned under coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government.
Late Tuesday, four days after a video surfaced of senior staff members joking about the party, eating snacks, drinking wine and playing party games on Downing Street, the government’s story appeared to be weakening.
The revelations have shaken Mr Johnson’s government as Britain and the rest of the world enter a second holiday season plagued by new types of emergencies and the wrath and frustration of tired citizens.
Critics have accused Mr Johnson of lying and trying to cover up the event. There was also the outrage of some Britons, who at the time were prevented from saying goodbye to dead relatives by lockdown rules.
Given the mounting pressure on the Prime Minister, Even some of his own MPs publicly appealed to him to straighten out his story. On Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Police, a force covering London, said they were reviewing the video.
Reports about the Downing Street party, which first appeared in the Daily Mirror, did not suggest Mr Johnson himself had attended any of the festivities. Also, a video released by ITV, which shows staff members holding a humorous news conference with questions about the consequences of organizing such a party, does not fully confirm the incident.
But the video shows that senior staff members were aware of the risk of being asked about the party on Downing Street and did not receive a credible response. The Prime Minister did not deny that the event took place but said that any meeting was held following the Kovid protocol.
In the video, Alegra Stratton, then Mr. Johnson’s press secretary, appears in a news conference rehearsal, a Downing Street colleague in the role of a journalist. At the time, Ms. Stratton was preparing for a White House-style news conference, although the idea was eventually abandoned.
When asked about the Downing Street Christmas Party reports, she laughed and replied: “I went home,” before asking, “What’s the answer?”
“Is cheese and wine okay?” It was a business meeting, “said Ms. Stratton.” It was a fictional party. It was a business meeting. “
Opponents have seized the video as further evidence of familiar and harmful criticism: that the Conservative-led government applies one rule to itself and another to the rest of the population. Mr. Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, traveled hundreds of miles during the lockdown and went to his parents’ home, seriously undermining trust in the government, which was very damaging in the early stages of the epidemic.
Responding to the video, opposition Labor leader Carey Starmer accused the government of misleading the public. “Even though people across the country followed the rules, they were separated from their families, locked down and – sadly – could not say goodbye to their loved ones,” he said.
“They have a right to expect the government to do the same,” he said. “It’s a shame to lie and laugh at those lies.”
Mr Johnson will answer questions in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.
#Video #Christmas #Party #Drops #Boris #Johnson #Mess
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.