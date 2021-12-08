Video About Christmas Party Drops Boris Johnson Into Another Mess

LONDON – For a week, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations that his staff broke the lockdown rules by holding a party last Christmas, when such celebrations were banned under coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government.

Late Tuesday, four days after a video surfaced of senior staff members joking about the party, eating snacks, drinking wine and playing party games on Downing Street, the government’s story appeared to be weakening.

The revelations have shaken Mr Johnson’s government as Britain and the rest of the world enter a second holiday season plagued by new types of emergencies and the wrath and frustration of tired citizens.

Critics have accused Mr Johnson of lying and trying to cover up the event. There was also the outrage of some Britons, who at the time were prevented from saying goodbye to dead relatives by lockdown rules.