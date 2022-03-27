Video Akshay Kumar Says The Kashmir Files wave drowned my film Bachchhan Paandey.Video Akshay Kumar said – The Kashmir Files wave drowned my film Bachchan Pandey

kept the big painful truth of the country in front of everyone

Akshay Kumar spoke openly on this, taking the name of The Kashmir Files. Akshay Kumar said that look, we all have to tell the stories of the country. Some well-known, some unheard-untold. Like Vivek Agnihotri has put the very painful truth of the country in front of everyone in The Kashmir Files.

sank my film too

Akshay Kumar further said that this film has come as a web that has shaken everyone. It is another matter that my film also got sunk. After Akshay Kumar said this, everyone present in the hall started laughing. Akshay also started laughing at this comment made by himself on his film. Vivek Agnihotri was also present on the stage for the event.

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared Akshay Kumar’s video

Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files has expressed his gratitude to Akshay Kumar by sharing this video on social media. Even before this, Akshay Kumar praised Anupam Kher’s work in The Kashmir Files before the release of Bachchan Pandey and said that he will definitely go to see the film.

Bachchan Pandey was reduced to 50 crores in seven days

Let us tell you that Bachchan Pandey was reduced to 50 crores in just seven days at the box office. Bachchan Pandey earned 13.25 crores on the first day. In the second week, The Kashmir Files earned more than 100 crores and took itself to 200 crores.