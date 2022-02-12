Video: Anushka Sharma made a special dish by plucking tomatoes from the field, but not for Virat Kohli; know for whom

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently focusing on raising her daughter. Like the rest of the world, Anushka Sharma was also hopeful that the pandemic would end in the year 2021. In a recent Instagram post, Anushka recalled the time and shared a video from the days when she first made tomato jam during the lockdown.

In the video, Anushka Sharma is seen plucking tomatoes from her organic farm, while her dog is also seen with her. In the video, Anushka also told her recipe of tomato jam. Along with this, she is also seen enjoying a jam with her parents, Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma.

Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma wrote, “During lockdown 2020 when I saw a lot of food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought the coronavirus would be gone by the end of 2021.”

Many fans of the actress termed her effort as brilliant. One of them wrote, “Wow awesome”. So there another user wrote, ‘He will also try this.’

A few days back, Anushka along with her husband Virat announced that she has given up meat and has been following a meat-free diet for some time now. He said that he took this decision not only because he is an animal lover, but also because he wants to reduce its ill-effects on the environment.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently announced her upcoming project, Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Express. Inspired by the life of the former India women’s team cricket captain, the film will premiere on Netflix.

Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got married on 11 December 2017. Both became parents to daughter Vamika on 11 January 2021. Recently both of them celebrated their daughter’s first birthday in South Africa itself. Often Virat and Anushka, apart from their professional careers, also make a lot of headlines about their daughter.

The post Video: Anushka Sharma made a special dish by plucking tomatoes from the field, but not for Virat Kohli; Know for whom appeared first on Jansatta.



