VIDEO: Electric scooter caught fire after battery burst, see how smoke started rising The fire started, see how the smoke started rising

You must have heard about the exploding battery of mobile or any other gadget, but have you ever heard of exploding the battery of an e-vehicle? If not, then a similar case has come to the fore in Hyderabad. There the battery of an electric scooter exploded, after which it caught fire.

A video related to the incident has also surfaced through social media. This incident is being told of Hyderabad. According to the information, the matter is on Wednesday afternoon. In the one minute 51 seconds video of the incident, the navy blue e-scooter was seen standing on the side of the parking lot, with its seat open or raised and smoke coming out of it. There were some other vehicles nearby, but no one was visible.

When the smoke from the car started intensifying, some people were seen, some of them started making videos. Later some people came forward with courage, but the smoke did not stop. He kept getting up. One of them lifted the throne by lowering it, but nothing happened to it. A minute later the scooter caught fire (in the seat part).

How much damage was done to the e-scooter in this incident? It’s not clear at the moment, but it was definitely revealed that it was ePluto, which Pure EV manufactures. The company is a two-year-old start-up and claims to have sold 25,000 electric scooters in the last 18 months.

Sharing the video of the incident from the Twitter handle named @in_patrao, it was written in an angry tone, “You buy an e-scooter and then bear it.”

By the way, if experts are to be believed, the explosion of the battery of an e-vehicle can also prove to be fatal. This incident has come to the fore at a time when fuel prices are skyrocketing across the country and people are considering switching to e-vehicles. Companies are also rapidly moving in this direction, sensing the market and the need.