Video Evidence Played Key Role in Arbery Murder Trial
Just hours before jurors found three men guilty of killing Ahmed Arberi, they appealed to a judge. He asked to see the video of Mr. Arberry’s murder three more times.
A graphic cellphone video of William Bryan being shot while chasing Mr Arberry in his truck caught the world’s attention in the months following the incident.
It provoked nationwide protests and prompted the state legislature to make significant changes to Georgia’s criminal law, which passed the state’s first hate crime law. The former county district attorney was charged, including with instructing police officers not to arrest Travis McMillan, who shot Mr. Arberry.
And finally, the video appeared to play a key role in Wednesday’s jury’s decision to convict Mr. Bryan of murder, along with Travis McMillan and his father, Gregory McMillan.
Sarah Gerwig-Moore, a professor at Mercer University School of Law in Macon, Ga. . ”
The ubiquity of police officers’ cell phone videos and police officers’ body camera videos has increased video evidence at the center of many recent trials, often leaving behind other ways of convincing judges, including witness testimony and lawyers’ arguments.
Mary Fann, a law professor at the University of Washington and former prosecutor, said: “We are lawyers, we do not have a lock on this story. “It doesn’t matter how dramatically I start or end, or how my witnesses tell their accounts, because the jury will look at the visual evidence and my words will be just words. I can never match the video drama. “
In Kyle Rittenhaus’ case, which ended with the acquittal a few days before the verdict in the Arbury murder case, the defense’s argument centered on the bystander videos of the first few moments of the shooting. The footage showed Mr Rittenhaus being chased by Joseph Rosenbaum into a parking lot, where he was shot dead, with defense lawyers saying Mr Rittenhaus supported their argument that he had acted in self-defense.
It was a cellphone video of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. – Captured by a 17-year-old bystander and uploaded to Facebook – sparked international outcry over racism and police violence. The video was serious in the trial in which former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of two counts of murder.
Some lawyers say the videos offer objectivity, especially when compared to a witness, which can be unreliable.
Understand the murder of Ahmed Arberry
Shooting. On February 23, 2020, Ahmed Arberi, a 25-year-old black man, was chased and shot dead by three white men while jogging near his home on the outskirts of Brunswick, Ga. It was Mr. Arberry’s assassination. Captured in a graphic video that was viewed by a large number of people.
“What you’re doing in the trial is trying to put you in front of a jury at that time, place, and witness situation,” said Melissa Redmon, an assistant professor at the University of Georgia School of Law. “When you have the visual help to do it, it makes it a lot easier.”
But as video evidence plays an increasingly large role in jury discussions, some experts warn that there may be some vulnerabilities as well as other evidence.
“When we watch a video, it’s kind of a catchy way to make you think, ‘Hey, I’ve seen what happened,'” Ms. Fan said. But like any other type of evidence, it can fail to capture the full picture. Depending on a person’s past background, she adds, the same footage allows your eyes to “follow different details, notice different things, magnify different things,” the leading jury “fills the gap in the story” in a very different way.
Jack Rice, St. Paul, Min. Criminal defense attorneys, based here, said that the outcome of a lawsuit can often lead a jury to look at the video in a way that suits which side of the argument.
“The undeniable nature of the video means that if you can change it to support your statement, it can make your statement unquestionable,” he said. “From a lawyer’s point of view, it’s grandiose. You can’t ask for more than that. ”
Nicholas Bogel-Burrows Contributed to the report.
