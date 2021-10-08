Video: Fans gather at Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow during Aryan’s bail hearing

The son of a Bollywood superstar was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NAB) on Sunday. This time Aryan Khan has reached Arthur Road Jail in judicial custody and his bail application is being heard in the Fort Court. During Aryan’s bail hearing, Shah Rukh’s fans have started gathering outside his bungalow. Shah Rukh’s fans are supporting his superstar. Shah Rukh’s fans have posters in their hands saying that they support Aryan. Fans believe Aryan is being lied to. Along with the fans, the media and photographers have also started gathering outside Mannat. Watch the video: By the way, we will tell you that not only fans but many people in the film industry have come forward to support Shah Rukh. Many stars like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Rakhi Sawant, Farah Khan have expressed support for Shah Rukh Khan, dismissing Aryan’s arrest as wrong.