Video Footage of Death of Black Man in South Carolina Jail Stirs Outrage



Mr. Sutherland had been taken to a psychological well being facility, Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Well being, however was arrested there on Jan. 4, the day earlier than he died, after a battle broke out. Staff on the psychological well being middle instructed responding officers that Mr. Sutherland had assaulted a employees member. He and one other affected person had been arrested on the cost of third-degree assault and battery, in accordance with the Charleston Publish and Courier newspaper.

Mr. Sutherland was taken to a Charleston County jail facility, the Al Cannon Detention Heart. Video of Mr. Sutherland on the day of his arrest reveals him in apparent misery, screaming “Let go of me” at officers and talking of conspiracies, together with references to the Illuminati, teams — actual and fictitious — courting again centuries and stated to have particular information.

The following morning, Sergeant Fickett and Deputy Houle went to Mr. Sutherland’s cell aspiring to take him to courtroom for a bond listening to. The surveillance and physique digicam footage of their efforts was launched by the Charleston County sheriff, Kristin Graziano, who stated she had waited to launch it till she acquired the blessing of Mr. Sutherland’s household.

The video reveals deputies repeatedly asking Mr. Sutherland, who’s yelling in his cell, to return to the door and cooperate. At one level a deputy notes that medical personnel are standing by because the extraction course of begins.

The deputies launch pepper spray in Mr. Sutherland’s cell twice, every time closing the door, and urging him to return out. Then they open the door and start shouting at him to get down, activate his abdomen and start sliding towards the door.

Though a digicam angle doesn’t give a transparent view of the cell, Mr. Sutherland seems to be transferring slowly on the bottom towards the door, however not turned on his abdomen. “That’s so far as I’m turning,” he says at one level.

A deputy tries to handcuff him, and at this level, the video reveals Mr. Sutherland yelling and thrashing because the deputies battle to subdue him. Hit with a Taser, his physique begins to writhe on the bottom as he’s shocked by electrical expenses. A deputy’s knee is on his again. “I can’t breathe,” Mr. Sutherland says.