VIDEO: Govinda was upset with Sunita Ahuja’s short dress, said – this is the center of Bandra

Recently, the Bollywood actor () and his wife () appeared in the comedian () show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. An ‘uncensored’ video of the episode has surfaced online. In this video, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Govinda and his wife a lot of questions. Govinda and Sunita have given very funny answers to Kapil Sharma’s questions. In this video, Govinda says that initially Sunita’s short dress used to bother him a lot. Govinda says, ‘Where I did 24 lakh Gayatri mantras and 50 lakh Mahamrityunjaya personas, I used to do 3-4 hours of worship, so I never thought of that.’ In response, Sunita says that she is a modern girl living in Bandra while Govinda is a resident of Virar. In response, Govinda calls Sunita ‘Sandra of Bandra’. Sunita also said in the show that she never had a quarrel with Govinda. Sunita said that when he was young, he never had time to argue, because Govinda was too busy with work. Sunita said that even now she has never had a quarrel with Govinda. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma points to a woman and tells her that she was flirting with Govinda. In response, Sunita is surprised and says, ‘Sit so far away?’ Watch the full video: We tell you that this video from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ came out earlier this month. Govinda’s nephew refused to work in it, which caused a lot of controversy in the area. After this, several statements of Govinda’s wife Sunita, Krishna Abhishek and his wife Kashmira Shah were revealed.