VIDEO: Milind Soman told that one exercise, by which you can keep the whole body fit

Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman remains the talk of the town regarding his fitness and lifestyle. Milind Sonam is one such name who has promised himself to be dedicated towards fitness and lead a healthy life. Along with this, Milind Soman often makes everyone aware of fitness through social media and also keeps sharing all workout videos.

Fitness freak Milind Soman recently told his social media followers how he makes time for his workout every day.

The 56-year-old star shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen doing pull-ups on the road wearing a white kurta-pyjama set. She captioned the video, “Clothes are there to protect your body from the weather, they shouldn’t stop you from doing what you need to do!” This video of Milind Soman has been shot by his wife Ankita Konwar.

Interestingly, he also replied to some comments on his post, and when a user asked him about a bodyweight exercise, Milind Soman smiled and said, “Surya Namaskar”.

Let us tell you that for beginners, the set of 12 Surya Namaskars or Surya Namaskar is known to be a good bodyweight exercise that works on the fitness level of the whole body.

Along with this, it is also told in Yogapedia that the twelve asanas which include Surya Namaskar are:

Pranamasana (prayer pose) Urdhva Hastasana (upward salute) Uttanasana (Forward Bending) Ashwa Shandanasana (Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge) Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank Pose) Ashtanga Namaskar (eight-limbed salute) Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose) Ashwa Shandanasana (Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge) Uttanasana (Forward Bending) Urdhva Hastasana (upward salute) Pranamasana (prayer pose)

Benefits of exercise: Explain that exercise helps to stretch different muscles and keep fit without any stress. Along with this, it also helps in increasing the body’s flexibility and stamina. Deep breathing and breathing exercises remove all kinds of stress and give peace to the mind. Exercise also helps a person to feel calm and relaxed.

Earlier, Soman shared how he does Surya Namaskar 30 times every day in seven minutes. He also told that there is no limit to this. One can start with 5-12, and end up aiming to do 108 with regular practice.

