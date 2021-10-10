Video MS Dhoni is winning four: See how MS Dhoni hit the winning four and how the game ended; CSK defeated DC in IPL qualifier 1; 4, 4, 4 … Then Dhoni appeared in the role of finisher, see how Mahi won CSK in 6 balls

Chennai Super Kings (CAK) beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first qualifying round of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium thanks to brilliant batting by Turaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63). CSK had to score 13 runs in the last over and captain Dhoni took the team to the brink of victory. Dhoni scored 18 not out off six balls with the help of three balls and a six, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten without opening an account. Dhoni hit a winning four off Tom Karan’s delivery. After that, the fans were celebrating in the stadium.Chasing the target, CAK scored 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs. From Delhi, Tom Curran took three wickets while Enrique Nortje and Avesh Khan took one wicket each. Usri CSK did not have a good start chasing the target and Faf du Plessis was dismissed after scoring a run. Nortje took the wicket of Du Plessis. Uthappa and Gaikwad then put on a 110-run stand off 77 balls for the third wicket.

Meanwhile, Uthappa also completed his half-century. This partnership broke Uthappa. Uthappa hit 63 off 44 balls with seven fours and two sixes. After this, CSK’s two wickets kept falling. Shardul Thakur was dismissed without opening an account while Ambati Rayudu (1) was dismissed. You also completed your half century by leading the Gaikwad team with one drop.

Moin Ali was supporting Gaikwad from the other end. The two batsmen shared a 30-run stand off 21 balls. This partnership was broken by Avesh by dismissing Gaikwad. Gaikwad hit 70 off 50 balls with five fours and two sixes. After this, Moin did not last long and was dismissed for 16 runs.

DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 Highlights: Mahi Mua Hua defeated Dubai, Delhi by 4 wickets, CSK reached the final for the 9th time

Earlier, Delhi started the innings at a slow pace as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shaw shared a 36-run stand for the first wicket. Hazelwood broke this growing partnership by dismissing Dhawan (7). Shreyas Iyer (1) was then dismissed for a run. Hazelwood also took Iyer’s wicket. With one drop, Shaw was consistently scoring for the team and he completed his half-century. Akshar Patel, who came to bat after Iyer’s dismissal, did not last long and was dismissed for ten runs.

Shabh Pant is the youngest captain: Shabh Pant made history as soon as he entered the qualifying round, becoming the first captain to do so.

Moin took Patel’s wicket. Shortly after, Shawla was dismissed by Jadeja and pushed to Delhi. Shaw hit 60 off 34 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Skipper Pant and Shimron Heitmeyer led Delhi’s innings and put on 83 for the fifth wicket off 50 balls. Bravo broke the partnership by dismissing Heitmeyer.

Video: Shrikar Bharat hit a six off the last ball, see how the thrill of the 20th over was

Heitmeyer hit 37 off 24 balls with three fours and a six. Pant continued to run fast from one drop, hitting an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls with three fours and two sixes, while Tom Karan remained unbeaten without opening an account. From CSK, Josh Hazlewood took two wickets, while Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moin took one wicket each.

MS Dhoni News: Mahendra Singh Dhoni equals Rahul Dravid’s special record, second captain to do so