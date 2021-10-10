Video MS Dhoni releases Prithvi Shaw catch: MS Dhoni releases Prithvi Shaw’s catch Delhi vs Chennai qualifier 1; MS Dhoni releases catch, then Prithvi Shaw punishes CSK bowlers, hits the storm

With half-centuries from opener Prithvi Shaw (60) and skipper Shabh Pant (51 not out), the Delhi Capitals scored 172 for five against Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifying round of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. With the exception of Shaw (34 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes), the Delhi Capitals’ top batsmen were dismissed early after playing poor shots, but Pant (35 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and Shimron Heitmeyer (37 off 24 balls) were dismissed. Early. Three fours, a six) 83 off 50 balls for the fourth wicket played a key role in the team’s lead.Shaw hit Hazelwood’s first six off the last ball of the second over. In the next over, Shaw hit four fours off Deepak Chahar (26 in three overs) and gave the team a good start with 17 runs. Dhawan (07) also opened his hand and hit a four off the first ball of the fourth over, but Hazelwood’s next ball touched the tip of his bat and went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Dhoni. And Shreyas Iyer came to the crease, adding no runs in the next four balls. Shaw welcomed Shardul Thakur (36 in three overs) for a six at deep mid-wicket.

Sou was lucky that the next slow ball touched Dhoni’s glove after touching his bat and he briefly escaped. Iyer added just one run after playing eight balls, when he was caught by Ut Turaj Gaikwad in an attempt to play a big shot at Hazelwood, as the team scored 52 for two in the powerplay.

Shabh Pant is the youngest captain: Shabh Pant made history as soon as he entered the qualifying round, becoming the first captain to do so.

Delhi surprised by sending Akshar Patel to bat at number four. Shaw hit a four off Jadeja, hitting six fours and three sixes in his 27-ball half-century, the Delhi Capitals’ first half-century in the UAE leg.

Earth Shaw Six

Dhoni’s decision to keep Moin Ali on the bowling was beneficial, which slammed Akshar Patel’s big shot and showed him the way to the pavilion. Delhi Capitals lost three wickets in 10 overs and scored 79 runs. But in the next over, the team lost a crucial wicket of Shaw. Jadeja dealt the biggest blow to the Delhi Capitals, whose attempt to hit the ball ended Shaw’s innings and he was caught on the long off by Faf du Plessis.

MS Dhoni News: Mahendra Singh Dhoni equals Rahul Dravid’s special record, second captain to do so