Video of Arshi Khan wrestling in the ring goes viral: Video of Arshi Khan wrestling in the ring went viral

‘Bigg Boss’ fame actress Arshi Khan is very active on social media. Nowadays she is learning wrestling. He recently shared a video of himself which is going very viral now.

The video shows Arshi wrestling in the ring and beating her opponent. Sharing this, the actress captioned, ‘Wow, what’s up.’ In the post, he has also tagged the famous Indian wrestler The Great Khali.


People became fans of Arshi Chali
Now people love this video and are praising Arshi. In the comment section, someone is calling him a ‘champion’ and someone is going crazy watching his moves. The video has received over 2 million views.

Khali inspired wrestling
Let me tell you, Arshi is learning wrestling from wrestler Khali. “Khali is my friend and he has inspired me to learn wrestling,” he told the Times of India. Soon I will be joining sports in a professional way. I’m very curious.

Arshi has appeared in this show
At the forefront of work, Arshi has appeared in shows like ‘Savitri Devi College and Hospital’, ‘Wish’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’. Soon she will start shooting for her upcoming reality show Aayenge Tere Sajna.


