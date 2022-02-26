video of BJP MLA and candidate Bhupesh Choubey from Robertsganj went viral seen massaging the elderly

Entertainment

The video of BJP candidate Bhupesh Choubey massaging the feet of an elderly man from Robertganj is going viral.

Different colors of leaders are being seen in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The candidates are making every effort to woo the public. Some leaders are even apologizing for the mistakes made during their tenure. Recently, a video of BJP MLA and candidate Bhupesh Chaubey from Robertsganj became very viral on social media, in which he was sitting in a crowded meeting.

Now another video of Bhupesh Choubey has surfaced. It is seen in the new video that Bhupesh Choubey is massaging the feet of an elderly man in a village. Although no concrete information related to when and where the video was made has come to the fore, but there is a lot of discussion about this video and that of BJP candidate Bhupesh Choubey.

People are giving their reactions on this viral video of BJP candidate. A user named Sunit wrote that he will not go in public for 5 years and will apply oil today. There is a habit of applying oil, they should not vote for such leaders at all and Modi ji and Yogi ji should throw out such leaders from the party. Will not go in public for 5 years and will apply oil during elections.

A user named Garima wrote that at the time of elections, one can do anything to woo the public, but now the public has also become intelligent, listens to everyone and does their own thing! A user named Ashish Bharti wrote that what days have come, if we had worked in the right way, then this day would not have been seen.

Sonu Kumar wrote that if he does not win then what will happen to the MLA? A user named Kapil Tripathi wrote that 5 years ago, when he was an MLA, he would have worked in his assembly, if he had gone to everyone’s house, then this situation would not have happened. When leaders become MLAs, then they do not listen to anyone and are now massaging.

A user named Vaish Thakur wrote that “Chowbey had gone, Chhabbe became, Dubey came.” A user named BP Bhaskar wrote that “He (the elders seen in the video) is his father Rameshwar Prasad Choubey. You people are doing voter-voter without any reason”.


