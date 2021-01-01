Video of children being forcibly cut hair: Katni viral Video: Villagers cut off the hair of a young man by asking him to learn a lesson by coloring the video, Case rate after the video went viral: Katni viral

In Madhya Pradesh, the news that the mob has taken the law into its own hands and its video is going viral has increased rapidly in recent times. After Indore, Ujjain and Rewa, a similar case has come to light in Katni district. Here the video of two young men being forced to cut their hair is going viral (video of children being forced to cut their hair). The video shows a group of villagers cutting the hair of youths in the light of a torch. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim youth.

The incident took place in Rampatan village in Bahoribandh police station area of ​​Katni district. Here the villagers caught two young men who had come to a house in the village for ransom and cut their hair (forcing 2 boys haircuts). According to the information received, four youths came to the village and broke into a house and started demanding ransom. As soon as the villagers came to know about this, they surrounded the youth. In the chaos, two young men managed to escape, but the other two were caught by the villagers.

The villagers grabbed the two and cut their hair. The video clearly shows people cutting their hair with scissors, while the two young men are sitting quietly. The villagers made a video of it themselves and made it viral. After the haircut, both young men were released.

Katni SP Mayank Awasthi said some people had an argument with locals in a village under Bahoribandh police station, after which the hair of two youths was cut. Locals have been charged after calling the youth.