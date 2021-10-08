Video of Gauri Khan crying goes viral: Gauri Khan meets Aryan Khan at NCB office: Gauri Khan reached the NCB office to meet her son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected after a court hearing on Friday. As a result, Aryan Khan has been sent to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. Meanwhile, a video of Gauri Khan is going viral on social media, in which she is seen crying. The video is from Thursday, when she arrived at the NCB office to meet her son Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was also present along with Gauri Khan. It is worth noting that Aryan Khan was caught in an NCB raid on a cruise on October 2 at a drugs party.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Aryan Khan’s mother Gauri Khan sitting in the back seat of a car. She has her face covered with her hands but it is clear that she is crying. Gauri Khan’s tears are clearly visible in the video. Later, another woman sat in the car. Maybe that woman is Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. As you can see in the video, Gauri Khan has lost consciousness. Seeing his son Aryan Khan in this state, his heart broke and tears started flowing from his eyes.





Aryan Khan was first arrested by the NCB after being caught on a cruise in Mumbai. This was followed by a court hearing on Thursday and he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The court’s decision in the case of Aryan Khan came after 7 p.m. In such a situation, all the accused sent to judicial custody will not have to go to jail on Thursday night as the jail doors are closed till 7 pm. So the accused had to spend the night in the lockup of the NCB office. The court had allowed the accused to visit the family in the NCB lockup. Gauri Khan had reached the NCB office to meet her son Aryan Khan.

Please tell that Aryan Khan will be kept in Arthur Road Prison, which is on the first floor of Special Quarantine Barracks and Jail. No special attitude will be accepted with Aryan Khan, he will be treated like any other prisoner. Prison officials wake up inmates at 6 a.m. so Aryan Khan also needs to get up at 6 a.m. in jail. Breakfast is served till till in the morning in which shera pohe is served. Chapati, vegetables and dal rice are served for lunch at eleven o’clock. Dinner Dinner is served. If Aryan Khan and others want to have a separate meal in the canteen, they will have to pay for it. Money can come through money orders.