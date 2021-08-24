Video of Gurugram Killer before surrendering: Video of Gurugram Killer retired soldier with a sharp weapon who killed Bahu and 3 tenants

Morning time Rajendra Nagar area of ​​Gurugram. Desolate alley. A 65-year-old man is walking around with a sharp weapon in his hand. Looking at him, no one can guess that this man killed 4 people including his daughter-in-law last night. The person seen in the CCTV footage is Haiwan Rao Rai Sahib of Gurugram. Here is a video of him surrendering at Rajendra Nagar police station in the morning after a heartbreaking incident at night.When he reached the police station, the police were shocked to hear what he had to say. On Monday night, he locked the main door of his house and attacked four people, including his son-in-law, with a sharp weapon. The retired soldier had become a ghost on suspicion of an illicit affair. The day before, his daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav (32) had come to her uncle’s house. She had been living in her Maher home for the past few months. At night, after dinner, everyone went to bed in their own room. Late at night, about half past one, the devil first killed his daughter on the first floor with a sharp weapon.

After killing Sune, the hiwan reached the second floor. His tenant Krishna Tiwari (40), his wife Anamika Tiwari (34) and daughter Surabhi Tiwari (7) were also killed there. He also attacked the tenant’s innocent 3-year-old son Vidhi Tiwari. Four died on the spot, while 3-year-old Vidhi Tiwari is currently languishing between life and death at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Krishna Tiwari had come to live with Rao Rai two and a half years ago. What they knew at that time was that one day he would become a monster and kill them along with his family. The story of how much blood was on this ‘butcher’ of Gurugram is known from the postmortem report of the deceased. The soul must tremble at such cruelty. The devil had done the most to the tenant’s wife, Anamika Tiwari. He was attacked 22 times with a sharp weapon. He had attacked his daughter-in-law Sunita 17 times. He had carried out 16 attacks on 9-year-old innocent Surabhi Tiwari. He had struck Krishna Tiwari 7 times.

Sunita’s husband was not at home at the time of the incident. He had gone to a religious place.

