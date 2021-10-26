VIDEO of Jyotiraditya Scindia sweeping went viral, reactions started coming on social media

Sher Singh’s question was that if anyone asks Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, right Scindia ji has planted a broom, now where is his place. One user said that neither the ship nor the airport are empty in the ministry.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen sweeping social media. When the video went viral, comments started pouring in. If someone gave him advice by saying bad and good, then someone reminded UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s remark on Priyanka Gandhi’s broom.

Sunil Dehariya wrote that no sir this is not a new style. What are you cleaning in a clean road? If you clean the heap of garbage, then you will say that you have a new style. It would have been good if not one here alone but all the BIP people would do it. Brijendra Singh Yadav wrote – Tell them all this does not suit you. All this is the effect of the company of Narendra Modi. First he cut the country, now he is cutting the people with his fake acting.

One user commented that when all airports, airlines have become private, then this is the only work left. Shubham Vaidya said that a man is sweeping the broom and others are making videos, but no one is coming forward to help or extend a hand. Vijay Pal Singh tauntedly asked that those who comment on Priyanka ji will say something for her?

No sir, this is not a new style, what are you cleaning in the clean road, if you clean the garbage in the heap, then it will be said that it is a new style, it would have been better if all the BIP people would do it here alone. — Sunil Dehariya (@SUNILDEHARIYA93) October 26, 2021

If anyone asks Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, right Scindia ji has planted a broom, where is his place now? — SHER SINGH SISODIYA (@shsisodia_INC) October 26, 2021

Brijendra Jha taunted that the one who had flown by selling faith, today he took the “broom” by selling the plane, now what will you do by selling the “broom”, “Maharaj”? They should clean where the garbage is spread right. I mean corruption, unemployment, hunger, poverty. One said that all the leaders are seen giving a broom, if they clean the toilet, then obey the minister. I think that because of this broom, there is a state of broom people in Delhi, because big leaders spread the promotion of broom only by applying broom. And none is of any use.