Video of Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiars sangeet ceremony went viral couple was seen dancing on song Rowdy Baby

Some photos and videos of actress Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar’s sangeet ceremony have surfaced. In one of the videos, it can be seen that the couple is doing a great dance on the song ‘Rowdy Baby’.

Actress Mouni Roy is in the news these days for her marriage with Sooraj Nambiar. Mouni and Sooraj tied the knot on January 27. Both have married in Malayali and Bengali traditions. At the same time, the celebration of their marriage is still not over. Meanwhile, many videos and photos of his Sangeet Ceremony have surfaced. Which are going viral on social media.

Many videos and photos of Mouni and Sooraj’s sangeet ceremony are going viral on the internet. Arjun Bijlani, a close friend of the Naagin actress, has also posted several videos on his Instagram handle. In the video, Arjun along with Mouni’s other friends Rahul Shetty, Prateek Utekar and Manmeet can be seen doing a tremendous dance on the song ‘Mahi Ve’ from Meet Brothers’ Kal Ho Naa Ho. At the same time, the new bride Mouni also danced fiercely with him.

Meanwhile, in a video, it can be seen that Mouni Roy and Sooraj are seen doing a great dance on the song ‘Rowdy Baby’ from the film ‘Maari 2’. At the same time, Mouni was also seen dancing on Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’. This video of both of them is becoming very viral on social media. Fans are also praising this couple a lot.

During this ceremony, Mouni was also seen thanking the choreographer and her friends Pratik and Rahul for joining the music. He said, ‘Both had given up their work for this music. Once upon a time I was like nothing like this would happen to me. Because everyone is out of town, or in different countries.

He added, “But both of them assured me that all will be well and everyone will join in. From syncing with my friends to singing, these two have done it all’.

Later, Mouni Roy shared some pictures from her Malayali wedding. With these photos, he wrote, ‘I finally found her, hand in hand, blessings of family and friends, we are married, need your love and blessings Sooraj and Mouni’.