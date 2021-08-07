Video of Officer’s Collapse After Handling Powder Draws Skepticism

A dramatic video released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department that shows an intern collapsing while investigating a substance he believed to be fentanyl has sparked skepticism from medical and addiction experts.

The video, which the ministry released Thursday to demonstrate the dangers of fentanyl, shows body camera footage of MP David Faiivae, 32, collapsing in a parking lot on July 3 shortly after handling white powder suspected of being cocaine or fentanyl, the sheriff told the department.

After Deputy Faiivae fell back, his field training officer, Cpl. Scott Crane, gave her doses of Narcan, a nasal spray containing naloxone, a drug used to combat the effects of an opioid overdose. Deputy Faiivae showed no reaction to the Narcan and was taken to hospital by emergency medical workers and then recovered.

The video was part of an effort by the San Diego Sheriff to raise awareness of the rising rates of fentanyl overdoses not only in the county but across the country, and the importance of carrying naloxone to save those who might. an overdose. But medical experts have said it is impossible to overdose on fentanyl simply by exposure, and have suggested that misinformation about peak contact does little to curb the opioid crisis.