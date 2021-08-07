Video of Officer’s Collapse After Handling Powder Draws Skepticism
A dramatic video released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department that shows an intern collapsing while investigating a substance he believed to be fentanyl has sparked skepticism from medical and addiction experts.
The video, which the ministry released Thursday to demonstrate the dangers of fentanyl, shows body camera footage of MP David Faiivae, 32, collapsing in a parking lot on July 3 shortly after handling white powder suspected of being cocaine or fentanyl, the sheriff told the department.
After Deputy Faiivae fell back, his field training officer, Cpl. Scott Crane, gave her doses of Narcan, a nasal spray containing naloxone, a drug used to combat the effects of an opioid overdose. Deputy Faiivae showed no reaction to the Narcan and was taken to hospital by emergency medical workers and then recovered.
The video was part of an effort by the San Diego Sheriff to raise awareness of the rising rates of fentanyl overdoses not only in the county but across the country, and the importance of carrying naloxone to save those who might. an overdose. But medical experts have said it is impossible to overdose on fentanyl simply by exposure, and have suggested that misinformation about peak contact does little to curb the opioid crisis.
“The only way to overdose is to inject it, snort it or otherwise ingest it,” said Dr Ryan Marino, medical director of toxicology and addiction medicine at hospitals. Cleveland academics. “You can’t overdose through secondary contact. “
Fentanyl is a potent synthetic drug that is widely trafficked in the illicit markets. Its potency may vary, especially when mixed with other substances, making it easier to overdose with very small amounts.
Dr Scott Krakower, a psychiatrist at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Queens, said it doesn’t take a lot of fentanyl to hurt. Not knowing the potency of fentanyl could quickly lead to overdose symptoms if someone inadvertently sniffed it.
An opioid overdose tends to leave victims with shallow and almost undetectable breathing, limp limbs, blue lips and fingers, and gurgling sounds coming from the mouth, said Leo Beletsky, professor of law and health sciences. at Northeastern University in Boston.
He added that “it is not biologically possible” to experience symptoms of overdose, or to die, from touching or being exposed to the drug, and that other explanations for Deputy Faiivae’s reaction could be the tremendous stress and panic among law enforcement officers around this problem. .
Most opioids take 30 to 90 minutes to become fatal, and an overdose of fentanyl can be fatal within 10 to 15 minutes, Professor Beletsky said. He clarified that the only way to get fentanyl into a person’s system through the skin is to use medically prescribed fentanyl patches for pain relief, and these have led to very little, if any, fatal overdose.
He added that reactions to fentanyl such as those from Deputy Faiivae tend to be reported only by law enforcement or drug authorities, and that a toxicology report or medical follow-up has rarely shown that an officer had. in fact overdosed on fentanyl.
The sheriff’s department said a full report on what was found in the car would not be available until Monday. In body camera footage, one of the men can be heard saying that the substance “has tested positive for fentanyl”.
The Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Faiivae and Corporal Crane were each on vacation; neither could be reached on Saturday.
Report on the risks of accidental fentanyl exposure found that police and other authorities, including the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, have released false information about how fentanyl can become in the body as well as what leads to overdose, promoting the notion that a small amount of fentanyl absorbed through the skin can be fatal.
Addiction experts and harm reduction specialists have said this misconception may delay life-saving overdose assistance and cause emergency responders to report indirect trauma, compassion fatigue and panic attacks. caused by fear of drugs.
While trying to provide a public health advice is well-intentioned, “this kind of misinformation is certainly harmful,” said Professor Beletsky, who authored the report with Dr Marino.
“It distorts the signs and symptoms of an overdose,” he said. “It also adds to the already very high levels of stress, burnout and anxiety among law enforcement officers.”
It also prevents proper intervention when a person has overdosed on fentanyl.
“If people think they could die of an overdose providing emergency help, it could cost lives,” Prof Beletsky said.
