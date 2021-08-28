Video of Sanjana Sanghi Airport goes viral: Interlocking barricade crossing Sanjana Sanghi Airport goes viral: Video: What Sanjana Sanghi did at the airport for fear of missing the plane, the whole scene was captured on camera

A video of ‘Dil Bechara’ actress Sanjana Sanghi at the airport is circulating on the internet. In this video, Sanjana is seen first pampering the paparazzi and then violating airport rules due to delays. In this video, Sanjana is seen exiting through the interlocking barricades at the airport without getting in the passenger line.

The first video shows Sanjana Sanghi posing for the paparazzi at the airport. However, she seems to be saying it is too late. Hastily Sanjana removes her mask and poses, but the next moment she runs away in front of the camera. Fearing the plane would go missing, she finally broke through the rules of the airport barricades and escaped to the center.



Sanjana Sanghi was late for the flight, ran through the barricades

After that, she doesn’t break the front barricade but goes out under it. Where airport staff are seen standing in front to check. After this, Sanjana is seen checking her body temperature.

Sanjana made her Bollywood debut in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechra’. The film was released on OTT after the actor’s death last year. The chemistry between the two was very much appreciated by the people.



Recently, Sunny Leone was also spotted running to the airport. She, too, was so late for the flight that she was seen running after the inspection.

