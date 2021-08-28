Video of Sanjana Sanghi Airport goes viral: Interlocking barricade crossing Sanjana Sanghi Airport goes viral: Video: What Sanjana Sanghi did at the airport for fear of missing the plane, the whole scene was captured on camera
Sanjana Sanghi was late for the flight, ran through the barricades
After that, she doesn’t break the front barricade but goes out under it. Where airport staff are seen standing in front to check. After this, Sanjana is seen checking her body temperature.
Sanjana made her Bollywood debut in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechra’. The film was released on OTT after the actor’s death last year. The chemistry between the two was very much appreciated by the people.
Recently, Sunny Leone was also spotted running to the airport. She, too, was so late for the flight that she was seen running after the inspection.
Sanjana Sanghi was seen crossing the barricade of the airport
#Video #Sanjana #Sanghi #Airport #viral #Interlocking #barricade #crossing #Sanjana #Sanghi #Airport #viral #Video #Sanjana #Sanghi #airport #fear #missing #plane #scene #captured #camera
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.