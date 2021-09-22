Video of sex workers and police: South Sudanese authorities threaten sex worker on camera Video goes viral: South Sudanese authorities threaten sex worker, video goes viral

A video of a sex worker and a police officer in the African country of South Sudan is currently going viral. It shows some police officers holding AK-47s harassing and taunting a female sex worker. The video was posted on Facebook by the mayor’s office of Juba City Council. Several users have since demanded action against the police for harassing and insulting the woman.In this video, a police officer asks a sex worker if he sells sex. Don’t you know that you are ruining this country? … Before we take you for a medical examination, tell us if you have an infection? Frightened by one question after another, the frightened woman also answered all the questions.

The only confusion was when the video went viral

After the video went viral, people say police officers were aiming to humiliate and stigmatize the woman. He claimed that the video showed sex workers being exploited and exploited in South Sudan. He did this by exposing people to HIV / AIDS.

Prostitution is a crime in South Sudan

In South Sudan, running or owning a brothel is considered a crime. Not only that, it is also a crime to earn a living from prostitution and to force a woman into prostitution. Despite this, prostitution is on the rise in South Sudan. Hundreds of foreign and local women have joined the racket.

Shocking revelations in a Human Rights Watch report

Research by Human Rights Watch has found that sex workers in many countries, including South Africa and Tanzania, face rape, assault and murder. Attackers see sex workers as easy targets, as they are always stigmatized and are unlikely to get police help.