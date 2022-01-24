Video of Shamli Old Man Talking to the Media is Viral Know Truth Behind it UP Election

The journalist, who reached a village in Shamli to know the opinion of the common people, came across an elderly man whose head was stunned after hearing his language.

Before the Uttar Pradesh elections, many journalists are reaching from village to village trying to understand the mood of the general public. Through ground report, journalists try to know whether the people of the village are happy with the schemes of the government. Whom is the public now making up their mind to vote for? Similarly, when a journalist came face to face with the elder of Shamli, hearing his language, the journalist’s head fell. Now its video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Journalist’s encounter with the elderly: In a video going viral on social media, when a journalist asks a question to an elderly person that the election has come, leaders are making promises by coming to the village and then they will go back on the promise? In response to this, the elders speak their words for a long time. However, whatever the elders say, no one understands what they are saying after all. Apart from the names of some leaders, “BJP government is good” after listening carefully to the words of the elderly speaking in the video, this is understandable.

The journalist shook his head: After listening to the whole thing of the elder, the journalist says that what you are saying, explain what you are saying? In response, the elder again speaks the same language. Which the journalist does not understand anything and stops this conversation there. Now seeing this video, people are giving their reactions on social media.

People gave such a reaction on social media: Sharing the video, Rakesh Sihag, Media Coordinator of INLD wrote that for the first time someone has fooled a journalist. A user named Shyam wrote that when it gets frostbitten by a Jatt, then the curd of the brain becomes. Aman Saini wrote that whatever you said, it was very nice to hear but did not understand. A user named Shanu Yadav wrote that even the journalist must be wondering where he got stuck.

The elder told his problem: However, when this video started becoming increasingly viral and people started making fun of this video and started making different types of comments, then news80 channel journalist Rahul Rana again reached the elderly person and talked to the elderly. The elder gave his name as Udayveer Rana. The elder said that he and his brother were not married. Their land has been confiscated, so they stay at their sister’s house.

Shamli (UP) For the first time someone fooled a journalist??? pic.twitter.com/hg4XwPV5fx — Rakesh Sihag. Rakesh Sihag (@RakeshSihag_) January 23, 2022

Udayveer Rana said that he grew up listening to the language played on the radio. While talking to the journalist, he has also appealed to the government to help him, so that he can get back the land that was grabbed by him.