VIDEO: Pakistani actress Aija Khan dances to Sridevi’s superhit song

Bollywood’s first female star () may have passed away but her fans have not forgotten her yet. Sridevi’s fan following is not only in India but also beyond the borders of Pakistan. Now a Pakistani fan of Sridevi has made a reel video on her song. This fan is none other than the famous actress of Pakistan. Aija has made this reel video on the famous song ‘Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan Hai’ from Sridevi’s superhit film ” (). Aiza’s video () is very popular not only in Pakistan but also in India. In this video, Aiza looks very beautiful in a traditional red dress. Watch this video of Aija: We tell you that Yash Chopra directed ‘Chandni’ was released in 1989. The film stars Ishi Shi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in the lead roles along with Sridevi. Loved this movie. Sridevi drowned in a bathtub in Dubai in 2018. Sridevi was last seen in the movie ‘Mom’.