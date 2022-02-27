World

Video purportedly shows Ukrainian man offer Russians a tow back home after their tank runs out of fuel

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Ukrainian man poses for a group of Russian soldiers back in Russia after his tank ran out of fuel on the side of the road, a video circulated on social media shows.

“Can I drag you … to Russia,” the Ukrainian man asked Russian soldiers when they told him they had run out of gas.

Gadget Clock did not independently verify the video, but confirmed the video’s subtitles and said the man spoke Russian with a Ukrainian accent. It is not clear when the exchange took place.

The question provoked laughter from the soldiers, as one said they did not know where they were going and the other said they were going to Kiev.

Warning: These subtitles contain strong language

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Some distance away, the man came and stood in front of another tank on the side of the road.

Russian forces have faced a number of logistical problems in the first three days of their offensive.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Land Forces said on Friday that Russian forces had stopped at the town of Konitop, about 150 miles northeast of Kiev, and were trying to buy fuel from locals. A senior U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock that the Russians are not equipped with night vision, preventing them from moving at night and slowing their progress.

A senior defense official told Gadget Clock on Saturday that the Russians were “increasingly frustrated by their lack of speed over the past 24 hours.”

Ukraine-Russia war: Kiev still standing 3 days, Zelensky refuses to leave the country

The Ukrainian man’s offer to return troops to Russia is the latest example of the Ukrainians’ courageous stand against the invading forces.

On Thursday, a Ukrainian woman confronted a Russian soldier, calling him an occupier and a fascist.

“Take these seeds and put them in your pocket, so that at least sunflowers grow if you all lie here,” the woman told the soldier.

A group of Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island gave an incredible last word to a Russian warship that instructed them to carry their weapons on Thursday.

According to an audio recording of the exchange, “Russian warships, leave yourself,” the Ukrainian military responded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says 13 soldiers have been killed and will receive the country’s highest honor, the “Hero of Ukraine”.

Gadget Clock’ Jennifer Griffin, Peter Aitken, Caitlin McFall and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

