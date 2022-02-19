VIDEO: Sapna Chaudhary made a great video on the song Hichki, it is becoming very viral

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is famous for her glamorous style along with dance. Sapna Choudhary is very active on social media and keeps sharing her great pictures and videos with fans every day. Now once again Sapna Chaudhary is seen making social media users crazy with her latest video.

Sapna Chaudhary’s shocking shocks are being seen in this video that surfaced. In the video, Sapna Chaudhary is seen promoting her song. For this, Sapna wore a very cute red dress and to complete this look, she wore Kundan jewellery.

Social media users are liking to watch this video of Sapna Chaudhary again and again and are praising Sapna Chaudhary fiercely in the comment box. Sapna Choudhary has 4.7 million followers on Instagram. On the other hand, if we talk about this video of Sapna, it has been liked by about 26 thousand people in just 3 hours.

Sapna Choudhary also had to roll a lot of papads to reach where she is today. There was a time when it was difficult for Sapna Chaudhary to arrange bread for two times. At the age of 12, Sapna had lost her father, due to which she was burdened with responsibilities in her childhood. Although today Sapna Chaudhary is a star and is living a luxury lifestyle.

Sapna Choudhary, who started her career from Haryanvi stage, was from the house of Bigg Boss popular in the country. Sapna Choudhary played a very good game and her performance in the show was well-liked by the people. After coming out of Bigg Boss house, Sapna Chaudhary has appeared in many music videos.

Sapna’s husband’s name is Veer Sahu. Who hails from Hisar. Veer and Sapna got married in January 2020. Sapna and Veer were dating each other for the first 4 years of their marriage. Veer is a Punjabi Singer, Writer, Producer, Composer and an Actor.

