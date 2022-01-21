Video Shows Dramatic Rescue of Two Kids From Queens Pond After Falling Through Ice – Gadget Clock





A boy and a woman needed to be rescued from a Queens pond after the skinny ice they had been strolling on started cracking throughout them, forcing them to cease and scream for assist.

The 16-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy fell into the water at South Jamaica’s Baisley Park round 2:30 p.m., in accordance with the FDNY. There are indicators across the pond warning individuals from going out onto the ice, however the two kids seemingly ignored these warnings, and tried to stroll throughout.

A witness, who was working at a home throughout from the park, recorded video of the rescue. He stated he was contemplating going after the children himself, however stated he stepped apart when first responders arrived.

Video reveals the 2 younger individuals caught as much as their waists within the partially frozen pond. Throughout the road from the pond, Elaine Henderson heard the cries for assist and sprang into motion.

“I simply ran to my daughter and instructed her to name 911, and everyone got here and bought them off the water. It was miraculous,” Henderson stated.

Inside minutes of the decision, groups from the FDNY and NYPD reached the pair on the ice, and pulled them to security. Neither of the youngsters gave the impression to be critically harm, however did be taught a worthwhile lesson the laborious manner.

A neighbor stated that loads of children within the space attempt to stroll throughout the ice, however hopefully will not repeat it after seeing what occurred to the boy and woman on Thursday.